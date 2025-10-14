Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The U.S. Army Field Band at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo [Image 5 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The U.S. Army Field Band at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

    UNITED KINGDOM

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elle Crowhurst 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Group photo ofThe U.S. Army Field Band at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in 2022 (U.S. Army Photo uploaded by Staff Sgt. Ellé Crowhurst).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025 14:15
    Photo ID: 9365874
    VIRIN: 220820-A-WC780-3005
    Resolution: 5733x3814
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Army Field Band at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Elle Crowhurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LTC Robinson leading The U.S. Army Field Band in Concert
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus
    The U.S. Army Field Band at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
    The U.S. Army Field Band at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
    The U.S. Army Field Band at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
    The U.S. Army Field Band in Concert
    The U.S. Army Field Band in Concert
    The U.S. Army Field Band in Concert
    The U.S. Army Field Band in Concert
    The U.S. Army Field Band in Concert with Bass Trombone Soloist
    Official Photo of The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Field Band
    military tattoo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download