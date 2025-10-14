Action Shot of The U.S. Army Field Band performing at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in 2022 (U.S. Army Photo uploaded by Staff Sgt. Ellé Crowhurst).
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2025 14:15
|Photo ID:
|9365875
|VIRIN:
|220817-A-WC780-3006
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Field Band at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Elle Crowhurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.