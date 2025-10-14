Photo from a live performance by The U.S. Army Field Band, featuring bass trombone soloist Sgt. Maj. Wesley Ballenger III (U.S. Army Photo taken by Staff Sgt Raymond Maldonado, uploaded by Staff Sgt. Ellé Crowhurst).
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2025 14:15
|Photo ID:
|9365895
|VIRIN:
|250325-A-WC780-3011
|Resolution:
|3787x2526
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Field Band in Concert with Bass Trombone Soloist [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Elle Crowhurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.