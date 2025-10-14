Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander [Image 6 of 6]

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing present the colors during a change of command ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 6, 2025. This formal ceremony symbolizes the transfer of command authority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.18.2025 02:15
    Photo ID: 9364504
    VIRIN: 251006-F-YH622-2021
    Resolution: 5028x3352
    Size: 12.16 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Change of Command
    CENTCOM

