U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing present the colors during a change of command ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 6, 2025. This formal ceremony symbolizes the transfer of command authority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2025 02:15
|Photo ID:
|9364504
|VIRIN:
|251006-F-YH622-2021
|Resolution:
|5028x3352
|Size:
|12.16 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.