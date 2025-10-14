386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing present the colors during a change of command ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 6, 2025. This formal ceremony symbolizes the transfer of command authority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)