386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Aysta, incoming 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, speaks to attendees of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing change of command ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 6, 2025. Aysta’s track record throughout his career includes piloting the F-16 for more than 3,800 flying hours, 417 of which are combat hours, and 11 years of active duty service with assignments as an instructor pilot and Director of Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)