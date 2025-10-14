Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Aysta, incoming 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, speaks to attendees of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing change of command ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 6, 2025. Aysta’s track record throughout his career includes piloting the F-16 for more than 3,800 flying hours, 417 of which are combat hours, and 11 years of active duty service with assignments as an instructor pilot and Director of Operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.18.2025 02:15
    Photo ID: 9364499
    VIRIN: 251006-Z-BB071-2340
    Resolution: 3156x4734
    Size: 9.79 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    CHANGE OF COMMAND
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download