    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander [Image 3 of 6]

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, outgoing commander of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, looks on as Col. Nathan Aysta, the incoming commander, delivers his first address to the Wing and honored guests, Oct. 6, 2025. This ceremony marks a pivotal transition, entrusting Col. Aysta with the leadership and continued success of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    VIRIN: 251006-Z-BB071-2365
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    CHANGE OF COMMAND
    CENTCOM

