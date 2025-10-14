386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, outgoing commander of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, looks on as Col. Nathan Aysta, the incoming commander, delivers his first address to the Wing and honored guests, Oct. 6, 2025. This ceremony marks a pivotal transition, entrusting Col. Aysta with the leadership and continued success of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)