386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, outgoing commander of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, delivers his farewell address to attendees during the change of command ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 6, 2025. At the ceremony, Lt. Gen. Derek France presented the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing with a Gallant Unit Citation for exceptional performance under challenging and dangerous conditions, distinguishing it from other units in the same conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
