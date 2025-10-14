386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, commander of Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), addresses attendees at the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing change of command ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Oct. 6, 2025. During the ceremony, Lt. Gen. France presented the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing with a Gallant Unit Citation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)