386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, commander of Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), addresses attendees at the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing change of command ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Oct. 6, 2025. During the ceremony, Lt. Gen. France presented the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing with a Gallant Unit Citation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2025 02:15
|Photo ID:
|9364503
|VIRIN:
|251006-Z-BB071-2077
|Resolution:
|5553x3702
|Size:
|13.22 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
