386th Air Expeditionary Wing Welcomes a New Commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, commander of Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), and Col. Nathan Aysta, incoming commander of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, pose for a photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 6, 2025. The passing of the guidon symbolizes this transition of leadership, a time-honored tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust