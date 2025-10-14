Tyndall’s 2025 Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman participates in the Norwegian Foot March at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 9, 2025. Participants aimed to earn the Norwegian Foot March badge by completing the 18.6-mile ruck within their age bracket’s time limit while carrying a minimum of 24 pounds. The march, also known as the Marsjmerket, is a military endurance test originating in 1915, designed to assess the stamina of Norwegian soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)