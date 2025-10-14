Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall’s 2025 Norwegian Foot March [Image 4 of 7]

    Tyndall’s 2025 Norwegian Foot March

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. service members participate in the Norwegian Foot March at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 9, 2025. The 18.6-mile ruck was conducted across varying terrains and under a time requirement, testing service members’ endurance. The march reinforced participant readiness and bolstered camaraderie across the Department of War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 08:42
    Photo ID: 9363824
    VIRIN: 251009-F-LY429-1047
    Resolution: 7930x4461
    Size: 18.8 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall's 2025 Norwegian Foot March [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ruck
    Tyndall
    Norwegian Foot March
    Training
    Exercise
    PT

