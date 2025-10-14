Tyndall’s 2025 Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman participates in the Norwegian Foot March at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 9, 2025. The 18.6-mile ruck was conducted across varying terrain under a time requirement, testing Airmen’s endurance to earn the Norwegian Foot March Badge. The march, also known as the Marsjmerket, is a military endurance test originating in 1915, designed to assess the stamina of Norwegian soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)