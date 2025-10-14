Tyndall’s 2025 Norwegian Foot March

A U.S. Air Force Airman participates in the Norwegian Foot March at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 9, 2025. The 18.6-mile ruck was conducted across varying terrain under a time requirement, testing Airmen’s endurance to earn the Norwegian Foot March Badge. The march, also known as the Marsjmerket, is a military endurance test originating in 1915, designed to assess the stamina of Norwegian soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 08:42
|Photo ID:
|9363826
|VIRIN:
|251009-F-LY429-1081
|Resolution:
|5355x3012
|Size:
|7.86 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
