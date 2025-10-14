Tyndall’s 2025 Norwegian Foot March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members participate in the Norwegian Foot March at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 9, 2025. Participants aimed to earn the Norwegian Foot March badge by completing the 18.6-mile ruck within their age bracket’s time limit while carrying a minimum of 24 pounds. The march was first held in 1915 by the Norwegian military to move large units over a great distance and keep troops combat ready afterwards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)