Tyndall’s 2025 Norwegian Foot March

A U.S. Air Force Airman participates in the Norwegian Foot March at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 9, 2025. The Norwegian Foot March is an official military event that must be sanctioned through a Norwegian embassy for participants to be eligible to receive a badge. The march was first held in 1915 by the Norwegian military to move large units over a great distance and keep troops combat ready afterwards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)
