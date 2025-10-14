Tyndall’s 2025 Norwegian Foot March

A U.S. Air Force Airman participates in the Norwegian Foot March at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 9, 2025. Participants were required to complete the course within a time limit while carrying a minimum of 24 pounds and staying in military uniform. Those who met the standard earned the Norwegian Foot March badge, a foreign award authorized for wear on the U.S. military uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)
|10.09.2025
|10.17.2025 08:42
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
