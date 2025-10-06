349th Air Mobility Wing NCO and SNCO Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 349th Air Mobility Wing attend the wing’s Noncommissioned Officer and Senior NCO Induction Ceremony Oct. 11, 2024, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The ceremony celebrated the transition of enlisted members into the Air Force’s corps of supervisors and leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate)