Col. Patrick L. Brady-Lee, 349th Air Mobility Wing commander at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., and Chief Master Sgt. Joe G. Gonzalez, 349 AMW command chief, address the wing’s newest noncommissioned officers and senior NCOs during an induction ceremony Oct. 11, 2024, at Travis. NCOs and SNCOs are charged with setting the highest standards of leadership and professionalism across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2025 17:33
|Photo ID:
|9360232
|VIRIN:
|101125-F-AY340-2053
|Resolution:
|6985x5239
|Size:
|30.6 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 349th Air Mobility Wing NCO and SNCO Induction Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Micah Coate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.