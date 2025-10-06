349th Air Mobility Wing NCO and SNCO Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Patrick L. Brady-Lee, 349th Air Mobility Wing commander at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., and Chief Master Sgt. Joe G. Gonzalez, 349 AMW command chief, address the wing’s newest noncommissioned officers and senior NCOs during an induction ceremony Oct. 11, 2024, at Travis. NCOs and SNCOs are charged with setting the highest standards of leadership and professionalism across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate)