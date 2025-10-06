349th Air Mobility Wing NCO and SNCO Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgts. Jeffrey Gabriel and Felix Pablo Matias, both assigned to the 82nd Aerial Port Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., raise their right hands to take the Noncommissioned Officer Charge during the 349th Air Mobility Wing’s NCO and Senior NCO Induction Ceremony on Oct. 11, 2024 at Travis. The charge reminds inductees of their duty to lead with integrity, professionalism and respect. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate)