349th Air Mobility Wing NCO and SNCO Induction Ceremony

Master Sgt. Sade Cumberland of the 349th Operations Support Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. celebrates being inducted as a senior noncommissioned officer during a NCO and SNCO Induction Ceremony, Oct. 11, 2024 at Travis. Cumberland joins the top three enlisted tiers responsible for leading, mentoring and developing Airmen (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate)
