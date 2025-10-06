Members of the 349th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., are inducted as senior noncommissioned officers during the 349th Air Mobility Wing’s NCO and Senior NCO Induction Ceremony on Oct. 11, 2024 at Travis. Hundreds of family, friends and fellow Airmen gathered to celebrate the 25 newly inducted staff sergeants and seven master sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2025 17:33
|Photo ID:
|9360245
|VIRIN:
|101125-F-AY340-2385
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|31.2 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 349th Air Mobility Wing NCO and SNCO Induction Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Micah Coate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.