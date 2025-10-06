Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    349th Air Mobility Wing NCO and SNCO Induction Ceremony

    349th Air Mobility Wing NCO and SNCO Induction Ceremony

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate 

    349th Air Mobility Wing

    Members of the 349th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., are inducted as senior noncommissioned officers during the 349th Air Mobility Wing’s NCO and Senior NCO Induction Ceremony on Oct. 11, 2024 at Travis. Hundreds of family, friends and fellow Airmen gathered to celebrate the 25 newly inducted staff sergeants and seven master sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2025
