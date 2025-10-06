349th Air Mobility Wing NCO and SNCO Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 349th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., are inducted as senior noncommissioned officers during the 349th Air Mobility Wing’s NCO and Senior NCO Induction Ceremony on Oct. 11, 2024 at Travis. Hundreds of family, friends and fellow Airmen gathered to celebrate the 25 newly inducted staff sergeants and seven master sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micah Coate)