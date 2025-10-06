It’s the cherry on top!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U. S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Jeremy Hartman, a maintenance chief with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, signs the final beam that will be placed on the newly constructed air traffic control tower at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2025. The new air traffic control tower represents a major step in Cherry Point’s modernization efforts, delivering next-generation technology and optimized workspaces that increase operational efficiency and flight safety.