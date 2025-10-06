It’s the cherry on top!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Leisher 770 mobile crane places an air traffic control cab on the newly constructed ATC tower at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2025. The new air traffic control tower represents a major step in Cherry Point’s modernization efforts, delivering next-generation technology and optimized workspaces that increase operational efficiency and flight safety.