It’s the cherry on top!

Toby Buchan, an airfield manager with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point gives opening remarks during a topping out ceremony at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2025. The new air traffic control tower represents a major step in Cherry Point’s modernization efforts, delivering next-generation technology and optimized workspaces that increase operational efficiency and flight safety.