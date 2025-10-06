Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    It’s the cherry on top! [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    It’s the cherry on top!

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sorayma Garcia 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U. S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Matthew J. Stoll, an air traffic controller, and Gunnery Sgt. Chase Perkins, an air traffic control communications chief, both with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, sign the final beam that will be placed on the newly constructed ATC tower at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2025. The new air traffic control tower represents a major step in Cherry Point’s modernization efforts, delivering next-generation technology and optimized workspaces that increase operational efficiency and flight safety.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 10.09.2025 17:02
    Photo ID: 9358226
    VIRIN: 251007-M-DR180-1095
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It’s the cherry on top! [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Sorayma Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    It’s the cherry on top!
    It’s the cherry on top!
    It’s the cherry on top!
    It’s the cherry on top!
    It’s the cherry on top!
    It’s the cherry on top!
    It’s the cherry on top!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    crane
    ATC
    Dotmil
    ceremony
    Marines
    Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download