It’s the cherry on top!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U. S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Matthew J. Stoll, an air traffic controller, and Gunnery Sgt. Chase Perkins, an air traffic control communications chief, both with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, sign the final beam that will be placed on the newly constructed ATC tower at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2025. The new air traffic control tower represents a major step in Cherry Point’s modernization efforts, delivering next-generation technology and optimized workspaces that increase operational efficiency and flight safety.