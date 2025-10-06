It’s the cherry on top!

U. S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, and contractors with Walsh Construction, photograph a Leisher 770 mobile crane lifting an air traffic control cab at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2025. The new air traffic control tower represents a major step in Cherry Point’s modernization efforts, delivering next-generation technology and optimized workspaces that increase operational efficiency and flight safety.
10.03.2025
10.09.2025
|9358221
|251003-M-DR180-1060
|8192x5464
|4.9 MB
CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|4
|0
