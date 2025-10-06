It’s the cherry on top!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tim Kincaid, a senior project manager with Walsh Construction, stands in front of the newly constructed air traffic control tower at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2025. The new air traffic control tower represents a major step in Cherry Point’s modernization efforts, delivering next-generation technology and optimized workspaces that increase operational efficiency and flight safety.