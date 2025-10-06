Students Try A Virtual Flight Deck Simulator

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from Walker Valley High School try out the Navy Recruiting Command's Strike Group flight deck simulator, where each player takes on the roles of real Navy Sailor's during flight operations, October 3. NTAG Nashville includes 46 Navy recruiting stations across the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia covering 138,000 square miles. (U.S. Navy Photo by Machinist Mate Nuclear 1st Class Kyle Jorgensen)