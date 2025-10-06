Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Students Try A Virtual Flight Deck Simulator [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Students Try A Virtual Flight Deck Simulator

    CLEVELAND, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Dane Jorgensen 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville

    Students from Walker Valley High School try out the Navy Recruiting Command's Strike Group flight deck simulator, where each player takes on the roles of real Navy Sailor's during flight operations, October 3. NTAG Nashville includes 46 Navy recruiting stations across the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia covering 138,000 square miles. (U.S. Navy Photo by Machinist Mate Nuclear 1st Class Kyle Jorgensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 13:20
    Photo ID: 9357171
    VIRIN: 251003-N-ND000-1008
    Resolution: 2048x1438
    Size: 864.07 KB
    Location: CLEVELAND, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students Try A Virtual Flight Deck Simulator [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Kyle Dane Jorgensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Recruiters Pose For a Photo
    Student Performs A Pull-Up
    A Navy Recruiter and A Member Of The Delayed Entry Program Pose For A Photo
    Junior Navy Reserve Officer's Training Corps Cadets Pose For a Photo
    Students Try A Flight Simulator
    Junior Navy Reserve Officer's Training Corps Cadets Pose For a Photo
    Student Performs Pull-Ups
    Students Try A Virtual Flight Deck Simulator

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Strike Group
    STEM
    NTAG Nashville
    Cleveland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download