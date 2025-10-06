Students from Walker Valley High School try the Navy Recruiting Command's Strike Group flight simulator, where individuals take control of an F-35 in a Top Gun: Maverick inspired mission, October 3. NTAG Nashville includes 46 Navy recruiting stations across the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia covering 138,000 square miles. (U.S. Navy Photo by Machinist Mate Nuclear 1st Class Kyle Jorgensen)
This work, Students Try A Flight Simulator [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Kyle Dane Jorgensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.