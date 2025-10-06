Student Performs Pull-Ups

A student from Walker Valley High School performs pull-ups during Walker Valley High School's annual STEM Day event with the Navy Recruiting Command's Strike Group, October 3. NTAG Nashville includes 46 Navy recruiting stations across the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia covering 138,000 square miles. (U.S. Navy Photo by Machinist Mate Nuclear 1st Class Kyle Jorgensen)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 13:27
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, TENNESSEE, US
