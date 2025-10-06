Junior Navy Reserve Officer's Training Corps Cadets Pose For a Photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadets from Walker Valley High School's Junior Navy Reserve Officer's Training Corps pose for a photo at Walker Valley High School's annual STEM Day event with the Navy Recruiting Command's Strike Group, October 3. NTAG Nashville includes 46 Navy recruiting stations across the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia covering 138,000 square miles. (U.S. Navy Photo by Machinist Mate Nuclear 1st Class Kyle Jorgensen)