Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Student Performs A Pull-Up [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Student Performs A Pull-Up

    CLEVELAND, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Dane Jorgensen 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville

    A student from Walker Valley High School performs pull-ups during the Walker Valley High School's annual STEM Day event with the Navy Recruiting Command's Strike Group, October 3. NTAG Nashville includes 46 Navy recruiting stations across the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia covering 138,000 square miles. (U.S. Navy Photo by Machinist Mate Nuclear 1st Class Kyle Jorgensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 13:24
    Photo ID: 9357160
    VIRIN: 251003-N-ND000-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 773.99 KB
    Location: CLEVELAND, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Student Performs A Pull-Up [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Kyle Dane Jorgensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Recruiters Pose For a Photo
    Student Performs A Pull-Up
    A Navy Recruiter and A Member Of The Delayed Entry Program Pose For A Photo
    Junior Navy Reserve Officer's Training Corps Cadets Pose For a Photo
    Students Try A Flight Simulator
    Junior Navy Reserve Officer's Training Corps Cadets Pose For a Photo
    Student Performs Pull-Ups
    Students Try A Virtual Flight Deck Simulator

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Strike Group
    STEM
    NTAG Nashville
    Cleveland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download