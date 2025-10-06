A Navy Recruiter and A Member Of The Delayed Entry Program Pose For A Photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electronics Technician Nuclear 2nd Class Damion Wilbourn, from Paint Rock, Alabama, poses for a photo with a member of the Delayed Entry Program at Walker Valley High School's annual STEM Day event with the Navy Recruiting Command's Strike Group, October 3. NTAG Nashville includes 46 Navy recruiting stations across the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia covering 138,000 square miles. (U.S. Navy Photo by Machinist Mate Nuclear 1st Class Kyle Jorgensen)