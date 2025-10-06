Spur Candidates Sharpen Weapons Knowledge and Proficiency

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Saber, Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine, participate in a weapons-familiarization lane during a Spur Ride event, Oct. 8, 2025. The lane tested candidates’ ability to identify, assemble, and perform functions checks on multiple U.S. and NATO weapon systems. The training reinforced basic cavalry skills and attention to detail under time-constrained conditions.
|10.08.2025
|10.08.2025 09:34
|9356919
|251008-A-PH391-1047
|4480x5798
|17.27 MB
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|2
|0
