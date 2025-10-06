Spur Candidates Test Lifesaving Skills During Medical Lanes

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Saber, Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine, participate in medical lanes during a Spur Ride event, Oct. 8, 2025. Spur candidates applied lifesaving skills such as evaluating a casualty, applying tourniquets, and performing tactical combat casualty care under simulated combat conditions.
