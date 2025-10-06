Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spur Candidates Tackle Communication and Maintenance Challenges [Image 5 of 14]

    Spur Candidates Tackle Communication and Maintenance Challenges

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.08.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Saber, Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine, participate in a troop task lane focused on radio communications and preventative maintenance checks and services (PMCS) on a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) during a Spur Ride event, Oct. 8, 2025. The training reinforced basic cavalry skills and attention to detail under time-constrained conditions.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 09:34
    Photo ID: 9356910
    VIRIN: 251008-A-PH391-5473
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 8.57 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, Spur Candidates Tackle Communication and Maintenance Challenges [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Arturo Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Spur Ride
    TNARNG
    278th ACR

