Spur Candidates Tackle Communication and Maintenance Challenges

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Saber, Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine, participate in a troop task lane focused on radio communications and preventative maintenance checks and services (PMCS) on a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) during a Spur Ride event, Oct. 8, 2025. The training reinforced basic cavalry skills and attention to detail under time-constrained conditions.