GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Saber, Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine, participate in a troop task lane focused on radio communications and preventative maintenance checks and services (PMCS) on a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) during a Spur Ride event, Oct. 8, 2025. The training reinforced basic cavalry skills and attention to detail under time-constrained conditions.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9356917
|VIRIN:
|251008-A-PH391-4975
|Resolution:
|6720x3780
|Size:
|14.52 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Spur Candidates Tackle Communication and Maintenance Challenges [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Arturo Guzman, identified by DVIDS