Spur Ride Candidates Push Endurance in 12-Mile Ruck March

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Saber, Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine, participate in a 12-mile ruck march during a Spur Ride event, Oct. 8, 2025. The ruck march tested each Spur candidate’s endurance, discipline, and determination as they carried full combat gear across challenging terrain to earn the coveted Silver Spurs.