GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Saber, Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine, participate in a 12-mile ruck march during a Spur Ride event, Oct. 8, 2025. The ruck march tested each Spur candidate’s endurance, discipline, and determination as they carried full combat gear across challenging terrain to earn the coveted Silver Spurs.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 09:34
|Photo ID:
|9356911
|VIRIN:
|251008-A-PH391-5661
|Resolution:
|5646x4363
|Size:
|7.7 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spur Ride Candidates Push Endurance in 12-Mile Ruck March [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Arturo Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.