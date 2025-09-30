BG25: Getting the mission done

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 421st Fighter Squadron takes off in support of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 3, 2025. By synchronizing advanced tactics, techniques and procedures with allies and partners, the 35th Fighter Wing sharpens its warfighting edge, reinforces coalition lethality and ensures rapid, decisive response to regional threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)