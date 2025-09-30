U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II’s assigned to the 421st Fighter Squadron fly in formation in support of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 3, 2025. Working alongside Japanese and Australian counterparts, the 35th Fighter Wing amplifies its combat power integration, reinforces combined operational capabilities and ensures mission success across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
This work, BG25: Getting the mission done [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.