BG25: Getting the mission done

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II’s assigned to the 421st Fighter Squadron fly in formation in support of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 3, 2025. Working alongside Japanese and Australian counterparts, the 35th Fighter Wing amplifies its combat power integration, reinforces combined operational capabilities and ensures mission success across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)