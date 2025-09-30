Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BG25: Getting the mission done

    BG25: Getting the mission done

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II’s assigned to the 421st Fighter Squadron taxi on a runway in support of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 3, 2025. The exercise demonstrates the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to employ agile, integrated airpower with allies, reinforcing deterrence and ensuring rapid response to evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.06.2025 23:59
    Photo ID: 9355415
    VIRIN: 251003-F-VQ736-1544
    Resolution: 4052x2701
    Size: 586.55 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    F-35
    JASDF
    AUSAirForce
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    BG25
    BUSHIDOGUARDIAN2025

