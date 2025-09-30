BG25: Getting the mission done

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II’s assigned to the 421st Fighter Squadron taxi on a runway in support of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 3, 2025. The exercise demonstrates the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to employ agile, integrated airpower with allies, reinforcing deterrence and ensuring rapid response to evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)