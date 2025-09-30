BG25: Getting the mission done

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 421st Fighter Squadron holds up the Wild Weasel hand sign in an F-35A Lightning II in support of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 3, 2025. The exercise underscores the 35th Fighter Wing’s role in strengthening coalition warfighting capabilities, enhancing mission readiness and ensuring swift, decisive airpower employment in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)