BG25: Getting the mission done

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 3rd Air Wing takes off in support of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 3, 2025. The exercise strengthens alliances and deepens trilateral integration, showcasing the 35th Fighter Wing’s critical role in generating combat airpower and projecting credible deterrence to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.06.2025 23:59
    Photo ID: 9355416
    VIRIN: 251003-F-VQ736-1106
    Resolution: 5398x3599
    Size: 741.49 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    F-35
    JASDF
    AUSAirForce
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    BG25
    BUSHIDOGUARDIAN2025

