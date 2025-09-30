BG25: Getting the mission done

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 3rd Air Wing takes off in support of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 3, 2025. The exercise strengthens alliances and deepens trilateral integration, showcasing the 35th Fighter Wing’s critical role in generating combat airpower and projecting credible deterrence to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)