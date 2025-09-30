Fire Prevention Week: Proclamation to the 35th FW community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Hoyt, center, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) deputy commander, thanks the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron during the Fire Prevention Week 2025 proclamation at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 3, 2025. The observance provides valuable education for children, families and base personnel on lithium battery safety, ensuring a safe community that supports the 35th FW’s ability to project power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)