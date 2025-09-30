Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire Prevention Week: Proclamation to the 35th FW community [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fire Prevention Week: Proclamation to the 35th FW community

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Hoyt, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, signs the Fire Prevention Week 2025 proclamation at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 3, 2025. This year’s national observance focuses on lithium battery safety, reinforcing that protecting Airmen, families and infrastructure is critical to sustaining the 35th FW’s combat power and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.06.2025 22:09
    Photo ID: 9355403
    VIRIN: 251003-F-VQ736-1048
    Resolution: 5606x3737
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Prevention Week: Proclamation to the 35th FW community [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fire Prevention Week: Proclamation to the 35th FW community
    Fire Prevention Week: Proclamation to the 35th FW community
    Fire Prevention Week: Proclamation to the 35th FW community
    Fire Prevention Week: Proclamation to the 35th FW community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fire Prevention Week: Proclamation to the 35th FW community

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fire prevention week
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Indo-Pacific
    35th CES
    firefighters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download