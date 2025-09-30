Fire Prevention Week: Proclamation to the 35th FW community

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Hoyt, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, signs the Fire Prevention Week 2025 proclamation at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 3, 2025. This year’s national observance focuses on lithium battery safety, reinforcing that protecting Airmen, families and infrastructure is critical to sustaining the 35th FW’s combat power and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2025 22:09
|Photo ID:
|9355403
|VIRIN:
|251003-F-VQ736-1048
|Resolution:
|5606x3737
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
