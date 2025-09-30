Fire Prevention Week: Proclamation to the 35th FW community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Hoyt, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, signs the Fire Prevention Week 2025 proclamation at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 3, 2025. This year’s national observance focuses on lithium battery safety, reinforcing that protecting Airmen, families and infrastructure is critical to sustaining the 35th FW’s combat power and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)