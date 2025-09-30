Fire Prevention Week: Proclamation to the 35th FW community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, 35th Fighter Wing command chief master sergeant, greets Sparky the Fire Dog before the Fire Prevention Week 2025 proclamation at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 3, 2025. The weeklong observance highlights the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire & Emergency Services’ role in protecting people and resources, ensuring service members and families remain safe to support the 35th FW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)