Fire Prevention Week: Proclamation to the 35th FW community

U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing pose for a photo with a signed proclamation during the Fire Prevention Week 2025 opening ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 3, 2025. Recognized annually during the week of Oct. 9, the weeklong observance reinforces critical safety measures that keep the base community secure and the 35th FW ready to respond at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)