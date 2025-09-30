Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire Prevention Week: Proclamation to the 35th FW community [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fire Prevention Week: Proclamation to the 35th FW community

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing pose for a photo with a signed proclamation during the Fire Prevention Week 2025 opening ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 3, 2025. Recognized annually during the week of Oct. 9, the weeklong observance reinforces critical safety measures that keep the base community secure and the 35th FW ready to respond at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.06.2025 22:09
    Photo ID: 9355405
    VIRIN: 251003-F-VQ736-1081
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Prevention Week: Proclamation to the 35th FW community [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fire Prevention Week: Proclamation to the 35th FW community
    Fire Prevention Week: Proclamation to the 35th FW community
    Fire Prevention Week: Proclamation to the 35th FW community
    Fire Prevention Week: Proclamation to the 35th FW community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fire Prevention Week: Proclamation to the 35th FW community

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fire prevention week
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Indo-Pacific
    35th CES
    firefighters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download