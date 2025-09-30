U.S. Marines saddle up during Horsemanship and Animal Packers Course 2-25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Percheron Draft Mule, Jimmy, participates in a saddling assessment during Horsemanship and Animal Packers Course 2-25 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Sep. 6, 2025. The Animal Packers Course teaches personnel to load and maintain pack animals for military applications in difficult terrain with mission-essential gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)