    U.S. Marines saddle up during Horsemanship and Animal Packers Course 2-25 [Image 3 of 6]

    U.S. Marines saddle up during Horsemanship and Animal Packers Course 2-25

    BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    A Percheron Draft Mule, Jimmy, participates in a saddling assessment during Horsemanship and Animal Packers Course 2-25 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Sep. 6, 2025. The Animal Packers Course teaches personnel to load and maintain pack animals for military applications in difficult terrain with mission-essential gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)

