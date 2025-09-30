U.S. Marines saddle up during Horsemanship and Animal Packers Course 2-25

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Hunter Pugh, a Michigan native, utilities systems technician with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conducts a saddling assessment during Horsemanship and Animal Packers Course 2-25 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Sep. 6, 2025. The Animal Packers Course teaches personnel to load and maintain pack animals for military applications in difficult terrain with mission-essential gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 15:54
|Photo ID:
|9353117
|VIRIN:
|250906-M-AN711-1002
|Resolution:
|6893x4598
|Size:
|27.15 MB
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
